India needs to spend more on defence

The BJP government, which came to power on the promise of improving national security, is failing to keep the promise. Despite the growing threat perception on two fronts – Pakistan and China – the spending on defence research has remained stagnant in India for several years, accounting for less than one percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). This is a matter of serious concern that needs to engage the attention of the policymakers. India is far behind countries like China and the United States in this aspect. In fact, the defence research spending, which stood at 0.088 percent of the GDP in 2016-17, came down to 0.083 percent in 2020-21.

Recently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence flagged the issue and recommended adequate funding, so that strategic projects are taken up with full vigour. This is particularly important in view of the current international scenario, in which threat perception is increasing due to ongoing conflicts the world over. The budgetary allocations for the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the apex defence research body in the country, have been far from satisfactory. In the current 2022-23 budget, there is a shortfall of Rs 1,659.8 crores in budgetary allocation for the DRDO. Over the years, the budget for the DRDO has been 5 percent to 6 percent of the defence budget – hardly enough to deliver on the strategically important projects. Moreover, the organisation has a shortfall of nearly 800 scientists. In the budget estimate for 2022-23, the DRDO had sought Rs 22,990 crores, whereas the actual allocation was Rs 21,330.2 crores. The government of India needs to pull up its socks and act fast.