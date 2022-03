President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri to Guru Tulku Rinpoche for spiritualism. He is the 12th abbot of the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery in Bomdila (West Kameng) and is considered to be the 12th incarnation in the lineage of Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso, who founded the Tawang monastery. – Courtesy: Rastrapati Bhawan