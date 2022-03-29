Workshop for students of DPMSHVI underway

CHIMPU, 28 Mar: Forty hearing impaired and visually impaired students of Class 7-10 are participating in a two-day workshop on doormat making for persons with disabilities, which got underway at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Monday.

The workshop is being organised by the union culture ministry’s North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), in collaboration with the state’s art & culture department.

Handloom & Textile Assistant Director K Pertin and Civil Aviation Assistant Director M Pertin are the resource persons of the workshop.

Addressing the inaugural session, Art & Culture Director T Messer lauded the role of former chief minister Gegong Apang in establishing the school for the differently-abled children of the state and providing educational and vocational rehabilitation.

He urged the handloom & textile department to develop the students’ skills in other areas also, “so that they can lead their lives with self-respect and dignity.”

Donyi Polo Mission vice chairman Dr Okeng Apang expressed gratitude to the NEZCC and the art & culture department for conducting the skill development programme to help the participants in joining the mainstream and leading happy, productive lives.