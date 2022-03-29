Fire burns down 2 houses

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Two government quarters were reduced to ashes while two more were partially damaged in a fire accident that occurred in C2 Sector, Itanagar, on Monday.

The incident took place at around 8:42 am on Monday. Three fire tenders from the Itanagar fire station reached the spot, and it took the firefighters more than two hours to douse the flames, informed Itanagar Fire Station Officer Horda Lona.

It is reported that an electric pole was attached to an OBT house and the quarters it was attached to. According to the residents, they have been asking the department concerned to shift the pole and erect it in a different location.

However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported.