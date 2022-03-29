Min assures to provide infrastructure support to Sainik School

NIGLOK, 28 Mar: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Monday assured that no stone would be left unturned in providing infrastructure support for smooth functioning of the state’s lone Sainik School here in East Siang district.

The minister said this during a visit to the school with Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, Sainik School Principal Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, and a host of officers and engineers.

The minister, along with a team of officials, inspected

the progress of work on the prefabricated structures consisting of a library, a mess, a girls’ hostel, two boys’ hostels, eight classrooms, 12 one BHK residential staff quarters, and two detached toilet blocks constructed by the engineering wing of the education department.

Tedir also inspected the academic, administrative and hostel blocks being constructed by the PWD.

Commander Pola informed that presently, 243 cadets, including 10 girls, are on the rolls.

“From the academic year 2022-23, the cadet strength will be 303, including 20 girls. Presently, principal, eight teachers, matron, nursing assistant, five administrative staff, eight general employees and three service personnel are posted in the school,” he said.

Tedir later inspected the construction site of the Arunachal Pradesh University’s academic block, besides the Apex Professional University (APU) and the 5th IRBn Welfare School.

At the APU, expressing his dissatisfaction over the current status, he directed the officials to “improve the required infrastructure, so that more and more students from Arunachal Pradesh and other neighbouring states can take admission in the university.”

He informed that he would hold a meeting with the authorities of the private universities of the state shortly in Itanagar, to ensure that the state’s universities Act/guidelines are properly implemented. (DIPRO)