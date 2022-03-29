Medical technician helps deliver baby in 108 ambulance

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Emergency medical technician (EMT) Lakshmi Empay helped deliver a baby girl when a pregnant woman who was being taken to Assam in a 108 ambulance went into labour en route.

On 25 March, at around 6:15 pm, 108 Arunachal Pradesh received an emergency call regarding a pregnant woman, aged 20 years, who was in a critical condition at the government hospital in Namsai.

She had been taken to the hospital while suffering from labour pain, and was diagnosed as suffering from cephalopelvic disproportion (CPD). The doctor immediately referred her to a hospital in Assam.

Within minutes, a 108 medical emergency ambulance was pressed into service, with Empay taking over the care of the patient.

However, the patient went into the final stages of labour pain en route, and Empay helped the patient deliver the baby girl in the ambulance itself.

Later, the mother and the baby were safely handed over to the civil hospital in Tinsukia (Assam). Both of them are healthy, and were released from the Tinsukia civil hospital on 27 March.