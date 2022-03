ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Business establishments and markets from 0 Point Tinali to Chandranagar, along both sides of National Highway 415, shall remain open up to 10 pm henceforth.

The order to this effect was issued by ICR DC Talo Potom after a meeting held on 27 March with the executive members of the IMWA and various traders and business communities of Itanagar area.

However, the closure time for liquor shops shall be 8 pm, and 10 pm for licensed bars within Itanagar. (DIPRO)