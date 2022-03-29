Seminar on climate change organised

NAMSAI, 28 Mar: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here organised a seminar on ‘Climate change awareness for eastern Arunachal Pradesh’ on Monday, in collaboration with the environment, forests & climate change (EFCC) department.

The seminar, sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar regional office, saw the participation of around 150 government officials, CRPF personnel, students, SHG members, academicians, and others.

Addressing the participants, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun expressed concern over “growing levels of climate change” and advocated organising awareness campaigns on the issue at the village level.

AUS vice chancellor Dr B Mohan Kumar spoke about “anthropogenic effects and limiting emission of GHGs.”

“The Himalayan ecosystem is the most vulnerable region and focus should be given for sustainable energy and task force formations. It is our duty to assist in mitigating climate change,” Dr Kumar said.

EFCC CCF Rajesh S Kumar said that the workshop was primarily based on the Pakke Declaration.

“Design proper early adaptation strategies in response to global climate change to reduce emission and improve upon food production. The solution is unknown but we have to identify them,” he said.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy spoke about the climate change-related initiatives taken up by the NABARD, such as the Integrated Tribal Development Project, the spring-shed & watershed projects, etc.

State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider asked everyone to “take equal partnership in mitigating climate change effects.”

“The danger of climate change is seen but the catastrophic impact is yet to be seen if proper steps are not taken in advance. We have only one earth and we must take care of it in all possible ways,” Haider said.

The NMSHE’s State Climate Change Cell Director (Environment) D Dohu Robin called for “a collaborative community-based and participatory approach to address the problem of climate change,” while Wetlands International president Dr Siddharth Kaul and Wetlands International Director Dr Ritesh Kumar dwelt on wetlands conservation and climate change adaptation in the Himalayas.

AUS faculty members Dr Chowlani Manpoong, Dr Biplab Tripathi, Dr Biswajyoti Bk Deori and Kishore Boruah reiterated the effects of climate change on food security and agriculture.

AUS science & technology director Dr Rani Jha also spoke.