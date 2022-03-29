Check quality of works, DC tells PR members

HAWAI, 28 Mar: Anjaw DC Talo Jerang urged all the ZPMs, GPCs and member secretaries to check the quality of the works being executed in their areas “and monitor them for quality output,” at a GPDP meeting held here on Monday.

During the meeting, DPDO Pama Bagang dwelt on the “importance of schemes under the ‘Peoples plan campaign’, held from 2 October, 2021 to 31 January, 2022, to strengthen the developmental activities at the grassroots level.”

He said that “all the GPCs in Anjaw have actively participated in and conducted gram sabhas, addressing various problems at the village level and prioritised the schemes for the betterment of the village as a whole.”

The Anjaw ZPC urged his team of ZPMs and GPCs to work proactively for the welfare of the people of Anjaw.

The ZPMs and the GPCs pointed out various hurdles, such as fund allocation, topographical barriers, and other issues faced while executing works. (DIPRO)