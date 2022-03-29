Gov presents citation to 2 Arunachal Scouts

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Citation to the 2nd battalion of the Arunachal Scouts (2 Arunachal Scouts) at the Raj Bhavan here on 28 March.

Colonel Anujoy Bhaumik, Commanding Officer Subedar Major Tashi Gurung and the junior most sepoy of the battalion, Mami Buchi, received the citation.

The governor cited the 2 Arunachal Scouts for its “professional resoluteness, operational competence and æcopy;lan which it has displayed during deployment on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The unit has also assisted the local people with medical help, basic infrastructure construction, hygiene and sanitation support, and training for recruitment into the Indian Army.

The outreach programme of the Arunachal Scouts companies has facilitated creation of more awareness regarding the welfare schemes for the veer naris and ex-servicemen of Arunachal, the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)