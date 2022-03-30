Army provides fitness equipment to youths

PASIGHAT, 29 Mar: The Spearhead division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps on Tuesday provided fitness equipment to the Aaun Foundation here in East Siang district, under its Operation Samaritan.

The equipment included parallel and horizontal bars, landing mats, vaulting horse, spring boards, etc.

“The facility will be established in Pasighat stadium and will benefit more than thousand youths of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Spearhead division stated in a release.

Among others, the Spearhead division’s GOC, retired IAF group captain and Aaun Foundation secretary Mohonto Panging Pao, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha and 5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma attended the function. (DIPRO)