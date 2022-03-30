Papum Pare win Tado Kholi inter-district cricket tournament

DOIMUKH, 29 Mar: Papum Pare won the Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament after defeating East Kameng by three wickets in the final match played here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, East Kameng scored 254 runs in 50 overs, losing all wickets.

Myendung Singpho scored the highest 82 runs, while Kamsha Yangfo and Akhilesh Sahani made 34 and 30 runs, respectively.

Yab Niya took 3 wickets, while Tana Tetti claimed two wickets. Techi Neri, Techi Dol and Techi Doria took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Papum Pare reached the target in 46.1 overs, losing 7 wickets.

Nabam Tempol scored 103 off 99 balls, while Tana Tatar made 79 from 98 balls.

Akhilesh Sahani took 3 wickets, while Shivam Arora and Kale Cheda took two wickets each.

Later, Tempol was declared the man of the match and Tatar the ‘game changer’ of the match.

Akhilesh Sahani of East Kameng was declared the player of the tournament. Sahani also took 25 wickets in seven matches and became the highest wicket taker.

Lower Siang’s Kenni Ngomle was adjudged the ’emerging player of the tournament’.

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki, ACA secretary Kabak Tajuk Geda and vice president Nabam Vivek, among others, witnessed the match.