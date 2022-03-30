Orientation prog on ANKY, ANBY organised

PALIN, 29 Mar: Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala asked the beneficiaries of the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) to judiciously use the loan amounts provided to them.

“The beneficiaries would be the greatest losers if the works are not executed properly because the bank will not let the defaulters get away easily,” the DC cautioned the beneficiaries during an ‘orientation-cum- training’ programme organised for them here in Kra Daadi district on Tuesday.

Speaking about the importance of being self-reliant, Tala said, “The biggest lesson taught by the Covid-19 pandemic is that we must be self-reliant.” He exhorted the beneficiaries to implement their chosen projects sincerely.

The DC also stressed on the need to conserve soil and water.

“Catchment areas must be protected,” he said, and added that “development should not be at the cost of our well-preserved forests.”

Paddy dehusking machines, power tillers, brush cutters, etc, were distributed to the beneficiaries.

Agriculture Development Officer Tojo Basar and Horticulture Development Officer Tai Janu presented briefs on their respective department’s schemes.

District Agriculture Officer Tana Teti, District Horticulture Officer Mahendra Singh, and Pipsorang ZPM Sorang Tania also spoke. (DIPRO)