DA holds virtual meet on smart city projects

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on Tuesday convened a virtual meeting of the stakeholders in connection with various projects to be undertaken under the Itanagar Smart City (ISC) project.

The projects include health kiosk, bus queue shelter, intelligent traffic and transport management system, a multipurpose building in Naharlagun, etc.

ISC Development Corporation CEO Dahey Sangno presented a brief on the projects and their proposed functionality and services, including health kiosk for providing modern and better health facility to the people, intelligent traffic and transport management system, etc.

Among others, MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram and Municipal Commissioner Likha Tejji attended the meeting. (DIPRO)