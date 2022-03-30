Recruitment in police dept under compassionate grounds demanded

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: A candidate, speaking on behalf of the “183 leftover compassionate candidates,” has appealed to the director general of police (DGP) to take steps to initiate recruitment for 27 sanctioned posts under compassionate grounds in the police department as soon as possible.

In a representation to the DGP, candidate Sona Mangli on Tuesday said that, “even after repeated approaches to the authority concerned, no action has been taken for recruitment on compassionate grounds.”

“We are going to stage a hunger strike after 3 April against the department to press our demand,” Mangli said.