Sensitisation prog on water conservation held

TEKANG, 29 Mar: A sensitisation programme themed ‘Role of women in water conservation’ was organised by the women & child development department’s divisional-level ICDS cell at Tekang village in East Siang district on Monday.

Organised in collaboration with the ARSLM, the training was attended by PRI members, SHG members, mothers’ groups, supervisors, gram sevikas, ASHAs, AWWs and AWHs.

ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao briefed the trainees about water conservation and management. “Water is the most important natural resource essential to sustain all forms of life,” she said, and emphasised on judicious use of water.

“Wastage of water is the leading cause of severe water scarcity in many places, and the only way to combat this problem is through frequent interactions, awareness and training at all levels,” she added. (DIPRO)