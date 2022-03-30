Skill development trg underway

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 29 Mar: A skill development training under the Skill Vigyan Programme got underway at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme, which is sponsored by the union science & technology department, has two parts – student training programme, and technician training programme.

“The main focus of the programme is promotion of working skill and career opportunities, besides generation of employment avenues in agriculture, food processing and biotechnology research. The trainees will have the opportunity to work in different industries and research centres after sharpening their skills,” course coordinator Dr Y Disco Singh from the CHF said.

The training will conclude on 5 June.