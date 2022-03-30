Skill development need of the hour: RGU VC

RONO HILLS, 29 Mar: “Skill development is the need of the hour, and the need for skilling is acknowledged universally,” said Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha while launching two skill development courses – paper bag manufacturing technician and CCTV installation technician – under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at RGU here on Tuesday.

Prof Kushwaha stated that, irrespective of socioeconomic background, any individual can excel in life by dint of hard work and skill training.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam stated that “skill development is the most important prerequisite for youth development and self-reliant India.”

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung and IQAC Director RC Parida also spoke.

“Launched on the direction of the University Grants Commission, the programmes are free of cost and will commence in the offline mode from Tuesday at the RGU campus,” stated an RGU release.