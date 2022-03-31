DC, army talk of developing Chumig Gyatse

DAMTENG, 30 Mar: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo discussed plans with the 40 Brigade Army authorities for further development of the holy waterfall tourist spot, Chumig Gyatse here in the district.

The DC, accompanied by the commander of the 40 Brigade, Tawang Monastery Abbot Gyabung Tulku and other monks and officers, visited the holy water fall on Wednesday and attended the consecration rites of Guru Padmasambhava’s statue.

Damo also assured the army authorities every possible support and cooperation from the civil administration and general public of Tawang in particular to secure the borders.

Earlier on 29 March, the DC, along with ZPC Leki Gombu and other officers visited Damteng village and interacted with the villagers.

He asked the villagers about the overall developmental activities being carried out and to continue cordial relations with the Army and para military forces stationed in these areas. He also requested the army to provide all possible help and assistance to the locals.