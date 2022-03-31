Yupia DC office goes digital

YUPIA, 30 Mar: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa launched the e-office in a small function at his chamber on Wednesday in the presence of e-governance officers.

With this initiative, the office of the Yupia deputy commissioner will fully function as an e-office enabling electronic movement of files. The e-office aims to improve governance by automating the internal processes of handling files, effective monitoring and to ensure accountability.

Yupia Designated Nodal Officer e-Governance, Yakar Dawe said that through the e-office the work process in the office will change dramatically, besides saving time, energy and huge expenditures on papers.

She also informed that the e- governance cell with the Central Registry Unit is also set up in the DC’s office to facilitate the line departments till they have their own system.

Earlier, workshops on e-office were also conducted for officials of all departments and staffers of the DC office to familiarize them with e-office functioning. (DIPRO)