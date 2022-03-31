AGCYA alleges poor implementation of projects under JJM in Giba

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 30 Mar: The All Giba Circle Youth Association (AGCYA) has alleged that projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) have not been implemented properly in many villages under Giba circle in Upper Subansiri district by the PHE department here.

The association alleged that infrastructures, like water tanks have not been constructed as per the DPR and that payments have been made against the projects before completion.

Stating that the work quality of the projects has been compromised, the association demanded that necessary action be taken against the erring officials of the implementing agency.

The association also submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding immediate restoration of electricity in the circle; installation of a BSNL mobile tower at the EAC headquarters; posting of subject teachers at Government Giba Secondary School along with development of school infrastructure; mini APST bus service to and from the circle headquarters; establishment of forest check gate at Menga Zero Point and to make the primary healthcare centre functional.

It threatened to launch a democratic movement, if the demands are not fulfilled immediately.