Govt restricts payments above Rs 25 lakhs

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The Finance, Planning, and Investment department has decided to allow payment of all government cheques not exceeding Rs 25 lakhs issued by the Works and Environment & Forest Divisions on or before 26 March, 2022 with validity till 31 May, 2022.

In an order dated 30 March, 2022, the department said the decision was taken upon further review and reconciliation with the agency bank and the departments.

Earlier in an order issued on 29 March, the department had put a halt on all the payments of the government cheques. The move left the public, in particular the contractors, angry.

In an order issued by Finance Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, it was also mentioned that in the event of non- compliance by any branch of the agency bank (SBI), responsibility shall be fixed on the concerned regional managers, assistant general managers or branch managers.

Organizations like the All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association and the All Arunachal Registered Contractors’ Association had criticized the move and even threatened of a democratic movement if the government fails to lift the ban on payments.