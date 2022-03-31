Candidates claim anomalies in APSSB-conducted physical test

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Dozens of disqualified candidates that had appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for foresters and forest guard on 25 March, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), have alleged that there were anomalies during the PET of foresters.

A sizable number of agitated applicants on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest claiming that they had finished the qualifying round of 7 to 7.30 pm, which was the “pass requirement time” for qualification.

“Candidates who completed after 7 PM were not recorded, resulting in our disqualification.” the disqualified candidates claimed.

The candidates squarely blamed the supervising team for the alleged negligence. They further claimed that they were neither given confirmation token of seven-round lap competition nor were they given verification through monitor, unlike the first batch of candidates.

“The verification counter was closed before the completion of our last lap. The last team of candidates started their first lap around 4.55 PM according to which the verifying counter should have been available till 9 PM,” the candidates said in their representation submitted to the APSSB secretary.

On being contacted, APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai confirmed that the board has received the complaint from the candidates and assured that the board would look into the matter.