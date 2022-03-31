Hawai to get APPSCCE centre

HAWAI, 30 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Nipo Nabam, accompanied by the Commission’s member, Tsering Naksang arrived here in Anjaw district on a three-day visit in connection with the creation of an APPSCCE (preliminary) centre at the district headquarters here.

The chairman said he is satisfied with the infrastructure and human resources available except the internet facility, which he said “may pose a hurdle.” He requested the district administration for ‘logistic internet connectivity’ in the district for establishment of the examination center.

He also requested all the PRI members of the district to make the APPSCCE aspirants aware about the selection of the examination center at Hawai.

Earlier, DC Talo Jerang apprised the APPSC chairman about the availability of both infrastructure and manpower in the district for creation of the examination centre.

The DC assured the chairman that all logistic support will be provided for smooth conduct of the examination at Hawai once the centre is created.

With regards to the internet issue, Jerang said that

a private mobile service provider will soon provide internet services here.

ZPC Sohai Ama also assured the commission of full support in the establishment of the examination centre.

The DSP said that the crime rate in Anjaw district is low as compared to other districts, which makes it one of the most feasible places for establishment of the examination centre.

ZPM Soblem Pul highlighted the problems faced by the students of the district in attending the examination at a distant place.

The meeting was attended by all the administrative officers, departmental heads, the DDSE and the PRI members of the district. (DIPRO)