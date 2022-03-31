GSDP on bird watching & ornithology concludes

MIAO, 30 Mar: Training on bird identification and basic ornithology as part of the 160 hours – Green Skill Development Program (GSDP) concluded at the Namdapha jungle camp here under Changlang district on Wednesday.

Organized by the Arunachal ENVIS Hub, Itanagar under the department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in collaboration with the Miao-based Society for Environment Awareness and Conservation of Wildlife (SEACOW), a total of 19 trainees took part in the training.

Lauding the MoEFCC, GoI for the initiative, Miao ZPM Asamto Tikhak termed the training a small step towards environmental conservation. He called for conducting more capacity building and GSDP training for conservation and preservation of wildlife and its identification.

Director Environment and ENVIS coordinator D Dohu Robin stated that green skill development is one of the key strategies under Pakke Declaration 2047 on climate resilient and responsive development adopted by Arunachal Pradesh.

Namdapha Tiger Reserve Research Officer Tajum Yomcha also spoke.

Phupla Singpho of SEACOW informed that three of the trainees are already engaged as tourist guides under SEACOW at Vijaynagar area.

Tour operator from Miao, Bela Tikhak and field biologist Varia Mayur were also present on the occasion.