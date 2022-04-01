ICR ADC Talom Dupak, others retire

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The officers and staff of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on Thursday bade farewell to ADC Talom Dupak, who retired on superannuation.

Dupak had joined government service as a circle officer in 1993, and was posted in Pangin. He had joined the ICR DC office on 8 September, 2014, and continued his service till his retirement on Thursday.

Lauding the dedicated service of the officer, the officials of the DC office termed Dupak “a very liberal and humbled officer who has always worked for the welfare of people.”

Dupak in his speech said that he would continue working for the society and provide guidance to the younger generation after retirement.

“For the efficient functioning of an office, one should have regard for each other. That would help one earn love and respect,” he said.

Three other officers – art & culture joint secretary Taper Pada, civil aviation director Tapyam Pada, and joint PR secretary Nending Chatung – also retired on Thursday. (DIPRO)