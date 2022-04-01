Union accuses headmaster of engaging students in JJM work

NIAUSA, 31 Mar: The Wancho Students’ Union has accused the headmaster (in-charge) of the government secondary school here in Longding district of engaging students in work under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and sought early action against him.

In a complaint letter addressed to the education secretary, the Longding DC and the DDSE, the union on Wednesday claimed that the headmaster, Banchok Wangsu, had “made the students carry sand and cement bags for over 10 kms in the jungle in the name of collecting funds for the school’s golden jubilee celebration.”

It also accused the headmaster of “accommodating a political party meeting in the school once by declaring holiday during normal school hours, and disqualifying many students academically because of personal enmity.”

Meanwhile, Wangsu has denied the allegations levelled against him by the union.

In a letter addressed to the education secretary, Wangsu on Thursday clarified that “the students had taken part in a social service on 30 March, following a prior meeting conducted by the school management community, teaching staffs and the student community on 23 March last to raise funds for the golden jubilee celebration of the school.”

He went on to claim that the complainants have been driven by personal motives.

“The misunderstanding crop up between us due to the land possessing certificate owned by the complainant. He is claiming the area allotted for GSS, Niausa is his own property and does not allow any developmental activities inside the school premises. He has been confronting with the school authorities since last few months,” claimed the headmaster in-charge in his letter.