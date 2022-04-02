IRBn SI found murdered in SRPL Colony quarters

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: IRBn sub-inspector (SI) Shibu George (in his 50s), who was posted as station officer in the DGP’s cell at the police headquarters in Chandranagar, was reportedly found murdered in his official quarters in SRPL Colony here on Friday morning.

Police sources informed that SI George’s body was found in his quarters early in the morning, with grievous injuries on his neck with a sharp weapon. The police suspect that it is a case of culpable homicide.

The police further informed that George was living alone in his official quarters.

According to the police, the incident might have occurred on Thursday night.

Late George was a native of Kalluvathukkal, in Kollam district of Kerala.

The postmortem was conducted at the TRIHMS, and the body will be taken to his native place for the last rites.

A case has been registered at the Chimpu police station and investigation has been launched, the police informed.