AAPSU condemns refugees’ claim of ‘racial profiling’

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has condemned the Chakma and Hajong refugees’ claim of ‘racial profiling’ in Arunachal, and strongly urged the state government to go ahead with the special census of Chakma and Hajong refugees without any further delay.

The union in a statement on Tuesday stated: “Large-scale propaganda against people of Arunachal Pradesh by organisations and individuals associated with the refugee community since past many years and the recent protest dharna at Jantar Mantar by Chakma groups is nothing new and only speaks of their ulterior motives.”

It stated that the union has never objected to providing basic facilities to the refugees as is being provided to the Tibetans staying in numerous camps across the state.

AAPSU president Hawa Bagang said, “Neither the state government nor anyone is violating any human rights of any individual or community. Leaders from Chakma community should not mislead their community members, NHRC and the GoI. History is very much clear.

The Chakmas and Hajongs were arbitrarily settled inside Arunachal Pradesh as ‘refugees’ and over the years, illegal immigration inside the state continues from the refugee community, which has greatly affected the socio-cultural setup of our state. How can refugees claim themselves as APST and what is the basis of their claims? The AAPSU strongly opposes any attempts of the refugees to permanently settle in our land and their notorious demands for APST and citizenship status inside Arunachal Pradesh.”

The union further stated that the AAPSU and the state government “have given strong indications for resolving the issue by relocating the refugee community,” and that the union strongly stands with the state government for protection of the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal.

“While the NHRC has time and again directed for protection of human rights of the two refugee communities, the question is, when will the NHRC take any steps for protection of human rights of the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh? Who will ensure protection of the locals when their land and assets are forcefully occupied by the refugees? Refugees should refrain from citing the rights available to Indian citizens under the Constitution of India to fool the masses,” said AAPSU GS Tobom Dai.

“It is the right of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to know the exact numbers of Chakma-Hajong refugees living inside the state. There is a strong desire on our part for permanent resolution of the vexed refugee issue. The AAPSU has been time and again voicing its demand for conducting such special census at regular intervals and the state government has taken the right decision in this regard,” the statement read.