Constable involved in brutality suspended

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Constable SK Singh of the Mechukha police station in Shi-Yomi district has been suspended for mercilessly beating up resident Tachuk Padu in the police station on 18 March.

Singh was suspended on 29 March, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, said the family members of the victim at a press conference at the press club here on Tuesday.

The family members said they are looking forward to delivery of justice to Padu.

While acknowledging the people’s support, Padu’s brother-in-law Tali Yorme said that “people should not attach any political agenda to the case, as it was shown on social media.”

He urged those who are giving a political colour to the case to “avoid taking undue advantage of the incident.”

Stating that there was no involvement of anyone from “the high level” in the incident, Yorme said that the truth would emerge once the inquiry is over.

Earlier, Padu had informed the media that he had been told by Constable Singh that he (Singh) had been directed by “the high level” to give him the “90 degree punishment.”

Padu is currently recovering after being discharged from the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.