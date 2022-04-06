2 more arrested in IRBn SI murder case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The capital police have reportedly arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of IRBn sub-inspector (SI) Shibu George, who was found murdered in his official quarters in SRPL Colony here last Friday morning.

Sources in the police department informed that both accomplices were arrested from West Bengal. The capital police did not divulge details about the accused as they are reportedly on the way to Itanagar.

52-year-old George was murdered in cold blood last Thursday night in his official quarters. Late George was a native of Kalluvathukkal, in Kollam district of Kerala. He was posted as a station officer in the DGP’s cell at the police headquarters.

According to police sources, three people were involved in the murder conspiracy. All three of them are from Bihar.

The main accused was arrested by the capital police the day after the murder, from Lakhimpur town in Assam.