APLS observes Lummer Dai’s death anniv

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) observed the 20th death anniversary of the doyen of literature in the state, Lummer Dai, in a function held at the APLS office here on Tuesday.

After the members paid floral tributes to Dai’s portrait, APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi recapitulated Dai’s literary contributions, and

appealed to the younger generation to continue the legacy of late Lummer Dai through literary activities.

“Development of literature is the index of the development of a community, and that will be the real tribute to the memory of late Lummer Dai,” he said.

Thongchi informed that the Sahitya Akademi is going to publish a literary biography of late Lummer Dai under the series, ‘The Makers of Indian Literature’.

“With the publication of the book, Lummer Dai’s name will be placed along with the great writers of India and this would be a glorious moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh, which may be considered as a boost for the literary lovers of the state,” he said.

Thongchi also informed that he has translated one of Dai’s most popular Assamese novels, Mon Aru Mon, in English, with the title Heart to Heart, and that it is available in the book shops in Itanagar.

“This translated book will facilitate the young literary lovers of Arunachal to have the flavour of the precious literary contributions of Lummer Dai,” he said.

APLS executive president Batem Pertin presented a brief on the other contributions of Dai, “who paved the avenue of development for Arunachali society as Dai was the pioneer in establishing the first newspaper of the state, Echo of Arunachal.”

Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing president Olen Megu Damin also spoke.

Among others, retired trade & commerce director Tokong Pertin, Gazetteers & Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, Lumminous Lummer Dai Literary awardee and noted writer RN Koley, and APLS general secretary and senior journalist Mukul Pathak were present.