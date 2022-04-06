DC urges residents to avoid random parking of vehicles

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has urged the residents to not park their vehicles randomly on the highway and the colony and sector roads.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, he said that parking vehicles on the road creates trouble for motorists.

“People constructing houses should ensure that they have a proper parking lot. The parking of vehicles on the roads not only troubles the road users but is unsafe for the vehicle owners too. The cars get damaged and sometimes get stolen,” said Potom.

He informed that effort is being made to revive the Bank Tinali parking lot.

“Recently, I held a meeting with the IMC commissioner and the SP capital in this regard. Hopefully, the parking lot will start operation at the earliest,” he said.

Potom added that the state government has provided Rs 1.5 crore for developing parking lots in the ICR.