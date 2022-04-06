Arunachal win 2 sil, 5 br medals in sub-jr nat’l Wushu c’ship

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh won two silver and five bronze medals in the 21st Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship (Boys and Girls), which was held in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, from 25 to 30 March.

The silver medals were won by Nomi Tamut in the below 52 kg category and Mingni Tangha in the Nanquan event.

While Rema Tayem and Takam Chumchi won a bronze medal apiece in the Nandao and Taijiquan events, Namlo Rangmo, Yumring Kongkang and Karngom Kamcham won a bronze medal each in the 45 kg, 42 kg and

48 kg category, respectively, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Toko Teki informed.

Techi Juna and Bamang Ampa were the coach and manager of the team. Tai Kaya attended the championship as competition judge.