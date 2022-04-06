Join hands in fight against drug abuse: CM

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon the people, especially the youths, to join hands with the state government in the fight against drug abuse.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 41st Annual Day of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Tuesday, the CM said, “If youths, who are the future of the state, fall into the drug trap, our future will be bleak. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every member of the society to join hands against this evil.”

Informing about the state government’s adopting the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Policy, 2021, Khandu said: “We are dealing with the problem with three principles: supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction. Enforcement is being strengthened with strict action against drug peddlers and commercial middlemen. De-addiction centres are being developed while we are mainly focusing on counselling, early detection, and empowering communities through promoting alternative crops for livelihood.”

Lauding the students of the college for “the excellent parade and a beautiful mega group dance presentation, braving the heavy showers,” Khandu said it “exuberated the positive energy of the young students.”

“This positive energy should radiate from our youths through all stages of life. I can vouch that you will successfully face all challenges that life is sure to throw at you,” he said.

The CM hailed DNGC – one of the oldest colleges of the state, which now has 14 departments – “for producing distinct luminaries who are serving the state in various capacities,” and called upon the alumni of the college to give back to their alma mater in whatever possible manner they can.

“The state government is committed to maintenance and growth of an institution, but it is also the duty of the alumni to give back to the institution that made them what they are today,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum seeking construction of a new parking shed for at least 1,000 two-wheelers, a public gallery with steel roof and a capacity for 1,000 people, and a mini-indoor sports complex, Khandu assured that all the projects would be sanctioned within this financial year.

“I will immediately depute an expert team from the education department to visit the college, which will recommend to the government the way the projects can be implemented, and funds will be sanctioned. Not only the three demands, I will see to it that the approach road to the college is reconstructed in a much better way,” he announced.

The chief minister was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, an alumnus of the college.

Also present on the occasion were DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, faculty members, corporators, representatives of the All Nyishi Students’ Union and the DNGC student union, and parents. (CM’s PR Cell)