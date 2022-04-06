CS takes stock of ongoing projects in Likabali

LIKABALI, 5 Apr: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the district hospital here in Lower Siang district and took stock of the work’s progress.

The CS reviewed the construction of the 150-metre steel box girder bridge with RCC slab decking to connect Likabali town with Bali village. Kumar directed the executing agency to ensure quality and complete the construction work before 31 March, 2023.

Among others, Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba, SP KP Singh and GBs accompanied the CS during his visit. (DIPRO)