Torrential rain triggers landslides in Arunachal, throws life out of gear

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Early monsoon rains have triggered landslides in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, snapping surface communication and disrupting normal life, officials said on Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded at several places in the northeastern state in the last five days, and the weather office has forecast more downpour for the next 48 hours, they said.

Arunachal received over 15 cm rainfall over the past few days, the meteorological department said.

The incessant rainfall has triggered a series of landslides in different locations across state capital Itanagar, posing a threat to vulnerable buildings.

Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Porom has urged the people living in areas at risk to shift to safety. He also expressed concern over illegal earth-cutting activities that are carried out near the national and state highways.

Several bridges have collapsed due to the torrential rainfall, while roads were washed away by landslides in the strategically located Anjaw district near the China border, the officials said.

Reports of a “flood-like situation” have been received from Namsai, Changlang and Tirap districts, they said.

The Lohit district administration has also issued a traffic advisory to avoid travelling to Anjaw in view of the inclement weather.

It has appealed to the people to stay away from river banks and refrain from fishing activities.

Restoration work is underway in the affected areas, the officials added. (PTI)