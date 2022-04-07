Let us resolve to make Arunachal a happy state: CM exhorts people

Mopin celebrated in Tarajuli, Aalo, Dumporijo

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu exhorted the people of the state to make Arunachal a happy state by spreading the message of peace, love and harmony.

“On this festival of ‘happiness’, let us all resolve to make Arunachal Pradesh a happy state,” beckoned Khandu joining the Mopin celebrations at Tarajuli near here Wednesday.

He said that bank balance or wealth does not bring happiness but spreading love, harmony and peace does.

Khandu recalled the old times, when despite lack of modern day facilities, people in the villages were happy.

If recorded, he said, the happiness index of Arunachal Pradesh must have been at the top.

“Modernity and development have sure made us discontent, angry, frustrated and unhappy. Today our happiness index is at the lowest,” he said.

Khandu said that people today have become materialistic.

“We spend our entire life working hard to become rich while forgetting to live a relationship, call up friends, love others and get loved. We need to change our attitude towards life and then will be happy. Arunachal Pradesh must become a happy state,” he asserted.

Khandu hailed the Galos especially, the organizing committee of the day’s celebration for organizing a joint Mopin for the first time in the state capital complex. Earlier, the festival was celebrated separately at Itanagar and Naharlagun.

As per the weather forecast, heavy rains were predicted for the day. However, as the celebrations continued, it stopped raining and a pleasant weather followed despite dark overhead clouds.

Khandu, on a lighter note though, attributed the respite to the Nyibus (local shamans), who were chanting hymns since yesterday to please the rain gods and ward off heavy downpour.

“Each tribe of our state has their own distinct festival and each festival has its own rituals conducted by the priests since ages. The power of these priests and the rituals they perform cannot be overlooked. The institution of Nyibus has to be preserved,” he said.

Khandu, however, advocated that traditional practices need to be open to reforms that are beneficial to all without diluting the indigenous traditions.

Speaking on the development front, Khandu reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential in the form of its abundant natural resources.

“The only bottleneck in converting our potential into revenue has been lack of connectivity, which is changing now. In the last seven years the state has witnessed improved roadways, airways and railways like never before. The change is right before our eyes,” he claimed while mentioning the sanction of more than Rs. 500 crore for 25 road projects in the state by MoRTH.

Khandu admitted that still several villages in the state remain unconnected and assured the state government’s top priority to connect all such unconnected villages under the chief minister’s comprehensive road plan.

Informing of the ongoing survey for the Bhalukpong-Tawang and land clearance for the Murkokselek-Pasighat railway lines, he said that Arunachal Pradesh has acquired two HAL-built Dornier aircrafts for air-service within the state. These aircrafts, he informed, “will be flagged off in a few days’ time from today.”

“With the full-fledged airport operationalized at Hollongi within this year, we are going to witness an unprecedented growth in the state,” he assured.

Khandu further informed that the state government is committed to facelift the education scenario of the state. Mentioning that the state capital, comprising of Itanagar and Naharlagun townships, is bursting with population and that the only government college – the Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar – is not able to cater to all aspiring degree students, he said that the government is contemplating to establish one more college in the capital.

He requested local legislator Techi Kaso, to locate and arrange a suitable land for it.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) on the occasion, Khandu assured to sanction funds for construction of a multipurpose hall and a Galo Heritage building at the festival venue.

Khandu, however, put forth a condition that the community members must also contribute in construction of the said buildings.

“The state government will contribute Rs. 10 crore for the project and the rest will have to be borne by you all,” he said.

The festival was also joined by minister for education Taba Tedir, MLAs PhurpaTsering, Techi Kaso, Nyamar Karbak, Kento Jini and Kardu Nyikyor, GWS members and others.

Mopin was celebrated with pomp and traditional gaiety at Gumin Kiin, Aalo in West Siang district on 6 April.

Attending the festival, minister for industries Tumke Bagra remembered Boken Ete, Kore Bagra, Gotu Bagra and Gumken Ngomdir, under whose initiative, the Mopin festival was celebrated in Aalo for the first time 1966.

Stating that the Galos have many things to offer to the outside world, he appealed to the members of the community to preserve their rich culture and tradition. He added that hospitality is the hallmark of the community.

Leparada ZPC chairperson Nyabi Jini Dirchi and senior citizen Ijum Karbak appealed to all communities to participate in the celebration.

Central Mopin celebration committee president -cum- Pingi Neri Babom Romin and festival celebration committee secretary Komba Taso spoke about the significance of the festival.

Popir competition and cultural exchange programme with popir parties from Liromoba and Geku in Upper Siang district were the other highlights of the festival. (DIPRO)

Our Correspondent adds

Mopin was also celebrated in Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district with traditional gaiety by the members of the Galo community residing in the district.

Tali MLA Jike Tako and Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui attended the festival.

Both the MLAs hailed rich culture heritage of the community and called for its protection and preservation. (CMO’s PR Cell with input from DIPRO)