IRBn ASI dies by suicide, body yet to be traced

PASIGHAT, 7 Apr: An IRBn ASI, identified as Sonam Phuntso, died by suicide on the night of 6 April here in East Siang district.

At around 9 pm of Wednesday, the women police station here received information that ASI Phuntso of the 5th IRBn, who had been deployed on security duty at the Pasighat airport, had jumped into Siang river.

According to East Siang SP Sumit Kr Jha, search teams were formed immediately by the SDRF and the fire & emergency services to locate the body, “but due to darkness and furious flow of the river, the body couldn’t be traced during the night.”

On Thursday morning, the search party, along with IRBn personnel and family members of the ASI, resumed the search operation along both banks of the river. However, the body has not yet been traced.

“The matter has been communicated to Assam Police to share information if any unidentified body is recovered in their jurisdiction. Messages have been circulated in general public along with the details to inform Pasighat police in case the body is found lying along any bank of Siang river,” the SP said, adding that, as per the preliminary findings, “the reason for suicide is personal.”

Further inquiry is in progress, he said. (DIPRO)