Ngandam calls for preservation of culture

LONGDING, 7 Apr: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam called upon the people of Longding district to respect and preserve their culture.

“Culture is what gives us identity, so we must make efforts to preserve it,” the minister said while attending the Khamtang celebration (log drum installation programme) in Konnu village in Longding district on Thursday.

He urged the public to discourage opium production and consumption for the betterment of the society.

The minister interacted with the people regarding various developmental issues, inspected the Konnu sub-centre

and the construction site for the community hall, and visited the secondary school in Konnu.

Kham or log drum is regarded as the world’s largest musical instrument. Carved out of a huge wood or tree trunk, it is an example of the creativity and craftsmanship of the Wancho people.

Log drums are an integral part of the Wancho life. The figure of a typical log drum comprises the head, body, and tail. Sometimes these are decorated with human and animal motifs.

The minister was accompanied by government officers and panchayat leaders during his visit. (DIPRO)