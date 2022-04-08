SIT to investigate Pangchun woman’s murder

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the murder of the 25-year-old woman from Pangchun village in Changlang district whose skeletal remains were found on 30 March after she had gone missing on 7 March.

A statement from Inspector General of Police (L&O) Chukhu Apa on Thursday informed that a five-member SIT, under his supervision, will be investigating the Kharsang police station Case No 03/2022 u/s 365/302/201/376 (m) (n)/376 D/394/34 IPC.

The team comprises Inspector Changkam Yanchang, SIs Lopsang Gendhen, Ngowang Rango and Wokim Mungrey, and Constable Chenthi Chakhap.

The police have already arrested two persons, identified as Dinesh Mardi and Arun Kisko, both tea garden labourers, from Assam’s Dibrugarh district in connection with the case.

Both the accused are in police remand in Changlang since 27 March.