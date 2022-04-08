Work on Gohpur-Moin section of state highway halted due to rain

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali said that the work on the Itanagar-Jote two-lane state highway has been stopped in the Gohpur-Moin box section because of heavy rainfall.

Speaking to the media while attending a programme at Bassernello in Sangdupota circle on Thursday, the MLA said that “the land-affected people and the authorities have sorted out the problem which had earlier affected the work progress in this section.

“There was some problem in the Gohpur to Moin box section, but it has been resolved. As soon as the rain stops, the work will start in this section too,” said Hali.

He said that the state government is extending all possible assistance for early completion of this prestigious project.

“Government has paid around Rs 20 crores to the contractor. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shown commitment to this project,” he said.

Hali expressed hope that contractor Ngurang Changriang, who is a resident of Sangdupota, would construct a good road.

“I speak to him and take the update. He is a local citizen, and I am sure he will do good work as this highway will change the future of Sangdupota circle,” said Hali.