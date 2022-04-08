One dies of alleged food poisoning in school, APSCPCR takes suo moto cognisance

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged food poisoning incident that occurred in Christ Care Public School in Yangte in Kra Daadi district on 28 March where a child had died.

A girl child of the school died from alleged food poisoning, while over 40 other students suffered from headache, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu in a release on Thursday informed that a two-member committee, comprising APSCPCR members Yahung Tekseng and Ngurang Achung, has been constituted.

“The committee members visited Palin and Yangte on 5 and 6 April and conducted enquiry into the case,” she said.

Accompanied by Palin CDPO S Lego and Palin DCPU probation officer L Maru Tayuk, the members interacted with the school’s staffers, parents and students, besides with the medical officer and the investigating officer of the case.

They also inspected the school building with Yangte CO Biri Taha, Ringu informed.