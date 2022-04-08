Mossang unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Bank Tinali

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Bank Tinali junction here on Thursday, in the presence of IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, IMC Commissioner Likha Teji, TP&ULB Director Likha Suraj, corporators, and others.

Mossang informed that the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has installed the bust of the Father of the Nation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He urged the people to join hands with the IMC and the department to maintain cleanliness in the capital region.

“IMC is working on a war footing for the beautification of the capital region. However, the effort will only be completed if denizens would confer equal support,” said Phassang.

The mayor also informed that the IMC is set to launch mobile apps to supervise garbage vehicles and address the grievances of the public related to garbage and other issues.