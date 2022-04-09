CS urges APESA to be proactive

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar urged the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) to play a proactive role in encouraging quality control, project management and work culture for the development of the state.

He also stressed on “timely completion and delivery of the projects.”

The CS was speaking during a meeting held at the civil secretariat here on Friday to discuss the 10-point memorandum submitted by the APESA.

After a thorough discussion, Kumar informed the APESA that the memorandum would be placed before the government “for logical decisions.”

“All decisions will be taken purely on one guiding principle, which is, whether it will be beneficial to the public at large and for the state,” he said.

Principal Finance Secretary Sharat Chauhan, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, PHE&WS Secretary Rinchin Tashi, UD Secretary Mitali Namchoom, AR Secretary

Ajay Chagti and WRD Secretary Geyum Padu were also present at the meeting. (CS’s PR Cell)