Street plays organised to mark WHD

DOIMUKH, 8 Apr: NSS volunteers of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised street plays to create awareness among workers and their families regarding health-related issues, as part of the World Health Day (WHD) celebration on Thursday.

RGU Health Centre Senior Medical Officer Dr Akin Tana Tara spoke on hygiene-related issues, and on precautionary measures to be taken during the monsoon to prevent waterborne diseases, while RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam spoke on maintaining one’s health.

NSS cell coordinator Dr A Mili also spoke.