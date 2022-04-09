7 drug peddlers, linkman arrested

CHANGLANG, 8 Apr: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Changlang police and personnel of the Namsai police arrested seven drug peddlers along with a linkman and suspected drugs during a series of raids the joint team conducted at several locations in Namsai on 7 April.

Earlier, on 5 April, the Changlang ADS and the town magistrate arrested eight drug peddlers from Changlang town and registered two cases against them under the NDPS Act.

On sustained custodial interrogation, the accused revealed that they had bought the brown sugar from Namsai area.

Based on their disclosure, a team of the Changlang ADS, led by Inspector C Yanchang and

SI Sunny Hodong, and a Namsai police team led by Inspector Tashi Yangi, under the supervision of the SPs of both districts, conducted the raids on 7 April.

Those arrested have been identified as Gamge Siram (25), Vivek Dey (24), Milli Nomuk (30), Bikram Phukon (30), Niren Moran (33), Khamkio Longphoi (35), and Durgam Rajkhowa (35).

Approximately 39.73 gms of suspected heroin, along with Rs 10,000 and six mobile phones, were seized from their possession, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.