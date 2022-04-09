Water supply disrupted

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Apr: Water supply to the government quarters behind the high court and its adjoining areas in D Sector here has reportedly been disrupted for the last 10 days.

According to a report, the water supply pipelines going through the high court area to its nearby areas have been broken due to the ongoing earth-cutting and building construction works in the high court premises, resulting in disruption of water supply.

“Several verbal and written complaints have been made to the PHED and the PWD, but the pipelines are yet to be restored. The residents are facing lots of problems due to unavailability of water supply,” said a resident of the area.

They have appealed to the authorities to look into the matter and restore the water supply at the earliest.