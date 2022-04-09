Midpu DCHC to be turned into drug rehab centre

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: The government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to convert the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) in Midpu into a drug rehabilitation centre.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Health Minister Alo Libang informed that the civil work for converting the DCHC into a drug rehab centre will start soon, and that the government has provided fund for it.

“Six model rehab centres will be established across the state, including the one in Midpu. These centres will be provided with modern facilities. It will not look like a jail and will have a homely atmosphere,” said Libang.

He termed drug addiction the biggest problem affecting the state.

“Considering our low population, the ratio of drug abuse is very high in the state. Everyone should join hands together to fight drug abuse,” said the minister.