ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Twenty-eight units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by Care Club, in association with the Arunachal Sociological Forum, at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun on Friday.

Besides the members of the club, students and faculty members of the

sociology departments of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunodaya University and the Himalayan University donated blood.

The camp was organised to mark the completion of 23 years of the club’s establishment, as well as to motivate the people to donate blood.

The camp was organised with support from the State Blood Transfusion Council.

Dr Bikash Bage from RGU and Dr Tailyang Sirah from Don Bosco College, Itanagar inaugurated the event.

ASF president Raja Darang highlighted “the significance of sociology discipline in shaping the society,” and requested the state government to introduce sociology in all government colleges “and formalise it in all the schools of the state in starting the discipline in the formative age of students.”